Ellen Viens
Fort Collins - Ellen Viens, 81 of Fort Collins CO died Friday Jan 4, 2019 in Denver CO.
Ellen was born on July 15, 1937. After graduating from Saint Mary's High School in O'Neill Nebraska Ellen attended Saint Mary college in Leavenworth Kansas. She received her masters in English education at Colorado University. She spent her lifetime as an educator. After retiring from Loveland High School in 1994, she continued as a tutor and a volunteer
Ellen married Joachim Viens in 1975. Both Ellen and Joachim were members of Saint John XXIII parish in Fort Collins. Ellen's life was filled with love for her family and friends
Funeral services will be held at Saint John XXIII Catholic church in Fort Collins on April 11 @ 10:00 am
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019