Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic church
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Viens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Viens


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Viens Obituary
Ellen Viens

Fort Collins - Ellen Viens, 81 of Fort Collins CO died Friday Jan 4, 2019 in Denver CO.

Ellen was born on July 15, 1937. After graduating from Saint Mary's High School in O'Neill Nebraska Ellen attended Saint Mary college in Leavenworth Kansas. She received her masters in English education at Colorado University. She spent her lifetime as an educator. After retiring from Loveland High School in 1994, she continued as a tutor and a volunteer

Ellen married Joachim Viens in 1975. Both Ellen and Joachim were members of Saint John XXIII parish in Fort Collins. Ellen's life was filled with love for her family and friends

Funeral services will be held at Saint John XXIII Catholic church in Fort Collins on April 11 @ 10:00 am
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.