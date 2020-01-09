|
Elnora Troudt
Fort Collins - Elnora Troudt, 92, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Fort Collins. She was born in 1927 in Loveland to Conrad and Mollie Schmidt. Elnora graduated from Timnath High School. She worked for Mountain Bell as a telephone operator and retired after more than 30 years. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Elnora married Howard Troudt in 1947. They celebrated 51 years together before his passing. Along with her job at Mountain Bell, she was a great helper to Howard as they also farmed various crops. She loved gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Many family members and friends benefited from her gardening abundance and the homemade sauerkraut she canned each year. Elnora was a loving mom, sister, aunt, and grandparent always ready to help. She was strong, caring, and resourceful.
Elnora is survived by her children Carol (Larry) Mathena, Dwayne (Diana) Troudt, and Larry (Denise) Troudt, her sister Betty Curtis, eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, daughter Charlene (Dan) Noah, granddaughter Jolene, her parents, three brothers, and one sister.
Funeral service is Monday, 10:30am at Viegut Funeral Home with viewing one hour prior to services. Reception will follow services at Viegut Reception Center. Burial at Loveland Burial Park. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to Larimer County Food Bank 1301 Blue Spruce Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 in Elnora's memory.
The family wishes to thank Halcyon Hospice and Columbine West Health and Rehab for their wonderful care of Elnora during her short stay.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020