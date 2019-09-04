|
|
Elsie Genevieve (Jenny) Luallen
Loveland - Elsie Genevieve (Jenny) Luallen died on August 30, 2019 from complications resulting from congestive heart failure. She was 84 years old. Jenny is survived by her husband, James Luallen, her four children, five grandchildren, and four great-granchildren.
The family is hosting a memorial service Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Loveland, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to either the at act.alz.org/donate, or Pathways Hospice at pathways-care.org.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019