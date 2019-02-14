|
|
Emily K. Durand
Hastings - A good, long road...Emily K. Durand (Kim), born in Hastings, Michigan on July 23, 1934 and grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan, died peacefully in Fort Collins, Colorado on February 11, 2019. She is survived by three children: Deb, Mark and Alicia, daughter-in-law Vinh and four grandchildren. Mom attended the University of Michigan (Go Blue!), where she met Dad and, upon graduation, they moved to Newport, Rhode Island, when Dad joined the Navy. The family moved with Kodak to Rochester, New York, Guadalajara, Mexico and Fort Collins, Colorado. Mom volunteered and supported many worthy causes in Fort Collins including Foothills Gateway Service League, Pathways Hospice, Newcomer's Club, Garden Club, CSU and the Community Foundation.
Mom and Dad traveled around the world together and they particularly enjoyed visiting all of America's National Parks and Presidential Libraries. Mom was a serious bridge player, loved a good book, always grew daffodils, was a lifelong learner, an avid golfer, loved the arts, celebrated with her birthday group of girls for over 30 years and cherished a glass of white wine. She pushed us all to always be more, do more and learn more. Enjoy a fresh garden tomato for Mom-it was always her favorite!
To honor our mom, a contribution to Pathways Hospice would be special. Pathways Hospice: 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525, (970) 663-3500.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019