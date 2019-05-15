|
Eric Jensen
Fort Collins - Eric Jensen, 65, passed away in Ft. Collins, Colorado, May 7, 2019. Eric was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 14, 1953. He moved to Kremmling, Colorado in 1976 after earning a Masters of Forestry at the University of Illinois. He worked for the Forest Service for more than 30 years in the Middle Fork, Paonia, and Ft. Collins offices, retiring in 2009. He was an avid lover of nature, world travel, and flying his airplane.
Eric was a General Aviation pilot, a member of the Colorado Pilots Association, and enjoyed many fly-ins with his wife, Deb. Eric and Deb had been actively involved in the Ft. Collins community for over 30 years, with a special interest in the Ft. Collins Cat Rescue and Spay/Neuter clinic.
Eric is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deb Jensen, his mother Joyce Lenz of Santa Fe, NM, sister Kris Orr (Steve) of Victoria, TX, sister Kari Jensen (Tom Hitch) of Santa Fe, NM, and numerous nephews and nieces. Eric was predeceased by his father, Arthur W. Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ft. Collins Cat Rescue Spay and Neuter Clinic in care of Vessey Funeral Home.
Please visit www.VesseyFuenralService.com to leave the family a memory or a condolence.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 15, 2019