Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
Fort Collins - Ernie Wimmer of Fort Collins passed away at home on May 20th, 2020 just days after his 87th birthday. Born in May City, Iowa, a disabled Army veteran, the Wimmers moved to FC in 1972. Ernie owned WW Auctions and was a well-known auctioneer in the local farming community. He is survived by his wife Beverly Wimmer, Adult Children Barbara Williams, Amy Wimmer and Kenneth Wimmer. Services are pending. Memorial donations can be made to Pathways Hospice or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Please read the full online obituary at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
