Ervin Deal
- - Ervin Deal, 89, passed away May 16, 2019 of natural causes, following a broken hip eight months earlier. Born November 20, 1929 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Roy Deal and Edith Fiddock Deal, he graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1951 with an A.B. in Mathematics. He went on to earn an M.S. from Kansas State College in 1953, and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1962. He taught Mathematics at Colorado State University from 1959 until 1995. He married Nancy Osborne on June 15, 1952 and they had three children: Karen, Roger, and Laura. Ervin enjoyed square dancing and hiking with Nancy, traveling, and reading non-fiction, fiction, and poetry. He especially enjoyed learning about geography, history, science, and archaeology. He had a unique sense of humor and was a devoted caregiver to Nancy during the years of her suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and Parkinson's.
Ervin is survived by daughter Karen Robinson of Loveland, CO (Terl Robinson), son Roger Deal of Aiken, SC (Hale Yilmaz), daughter Laura Deal of Boulder, CO (Kevin Raeder), and four grandchildren: Clifford Robinson, Zhenille Robinson, Maia Raeder, and Brenna Raeder. He is also survived by his sister, Aletha Deal. Ervin was predeceased by his wife Nancy, his parents, and three brothers. We will miss his wit, conversation, and his laugh. A memorial service will be held at Foothills Unitarian Church, 1815 Yorktown Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80526 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, which would have given him an asthma attack, please consider donating to Crossroads Safehouse of Fort Collins, Foothills Unitarian Church of Fort Collins, ACLU of Colorado, or Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 2 to June 9, 2019