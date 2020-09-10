1/1
Ethan Smallie
Ethan Smallie

Fort Collins -

Ethan Michael Smallie, of Fort Collins, was born in Marietta, Georgia on May 5, 2004, to Todd Smallie of Granite City, Illinois, and Brooke (McHenry) Smallie, of Westport, Connecticut. He passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 16. He is survived by his parents, Todd and Brooke Smallie, of Fort Collins; his sister, Gwyneth Marie Smallie, of Boulder; and a large extended family including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ethan was a bright, curious boy, and when he was young, he had the focus and intelligence to be a competitive Rubik's Cube solver and an incredible trick Frisbee player. He loved to be in motion -- when he was young, he was a BMX bike racer and as he got older, he loved to go for long drives and on road trips with his dad. He took after Todd's musical talent when he was small by banging on the drum kit, and when he was older, he loved making beats. He was an animal lover, and especially cared for his dog, Teddy. He had a great summer in 2020 learning the electrician's trade with his beloved Uncle Brent, and shared a truly special bond with his big sister Gwyn.

Ethan was so kind and caring and would drop everything to help anyone in need. He was always ready to listen and had that special skill of asking the right questions to make you know that you were heard. He was always ready with a joke and a smile and could not wait to be old enough to go to Lil Skies and Travis Scott concerts with his idol, his big sister Gwyn. The time that he spent with her at CU Boulder was some of the most important in his life.

Ethan also struggled, as so many adolescents do, with mental health and substance abuse issues. Most teens get the opportunity to learn, grow and become healthy, but to our shock and grief, Ethan was denied that chance.

Words cannot express how much he was loved and will be missed.

His funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 13, at 1 PM at WindSong Event Center at 2901 Saddler Blvd, Severance, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SummitStone Health Partners to help those that suffer from mental health and substance abuse issues: https://www.summitstonehealth.org/how-to-give/

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
