Ethel Cole Berry
Ethel Cole Berry

Ethel Cole Berry passed away on June 27; she was 103. Ethel was the daughter of the Rev. Howard Allan Cole and Annie Laurie Gillespie Cole. Born in Commerce, Michigan, on April 29, 1917, Ethel graduated from high school when she was 16 and then from Western Michigan State Teacher's College (now Western Michigan University) with a BA degree in 1938.

In February 1944, Ethel was accepted for overseas duty by the American Red Cross. She was stationed in Hawaii to work in the newly formed Locator Office, established to unite servicemen with friends or relatives they had not seen for months or years. It was there she met George W. Berry, a Navy Lieutenant attached to Marine Corps Intelligence; they were married February 14, 1946. George's work as a geologist took them to Florida, Wyoming, Texas, and Colorado. They loved their time in the Rocky Mountains and enjoyed picnicking, hiking, camping, and backpacking.

Ethel was an avid reader, photographer, writer, and antique collector and had a passion for helping others through volunteer work. She and George had a deep appreciation of the culture of the Native Americans of the Southwest, developed through their many trips to New Mexico and Arizona over 40 years. Above all, she enjoyed the company of friends and family. One of her great pleasures was feeding squirrels in her back yard. She is remembered for her intelligence, kindness, generosity, compassion, and quick wit.

Ethel is survived by her daughters Anne Berry and Barbara Davis; grandchildren Diana Tapay, MD, Andrew Tapay, PhD, Katie Davis-Sayles, and Jonathan Davis; one great-grandchild; and her brother Beverly. She was predeceased by her husband and one grandchild.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be planned for a later date.




Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Ethel has been an integral part of my life for 45 years, and I cherish the times we shared together. I am especially grateful for the amazing daughter she produced, my bride Barbara. I'll remember her fairness, intelligence, and compassion, among many other attributes. I'll miss you, Grandma.
Bruce Davis
Family
