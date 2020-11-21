1/
Eugene Cox Hardy
Eugene Cox Hardy

On Monday, November 16, 2020, Eugene Cox Hardy, devoted husband to Marilyn Lucille Hardy and loving father of six sons, passed away at the age of 83.

Born in Hinckley, Utah, Gene was raised in Firth, Idaho and educated at Utah State University, graduating with engineering and business degrees. During college, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lucille Hansen and later raised six sons, Jeffrey, Joel, Jay, Jody, Joey and Jamie. The couple celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year.

In 1966, he accepted employment with IBM in Boulder. Recounting the move with his wife, 2 children, a trailer and $20 in his pocket, he claimed it was the best decision he ever made. During a distinguished 37-year career at IBM, Hardy held a U.S. patent related to the mechanical separation of paper for copier machines.

Gene had a life-long passion for sports and coaching. He was no stranger to competing at a high level as he played division 1 football for the Utah State University Aggies in 1961-62. He was passionate about coaching his sons in Little League baseball (12 and under) in Boulder as well as the Pony league (13-14) age young men. He coached many state champions over the years and took great pride in a well prepared game plan and making every effort to win.

A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, he served the church in many capacities including a five- year tenure as Bishop of the Louisville ward. In 2008, Gene and Marilyn fulfilled a lifelong dream and completed an 18 month mission for the Church in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. Continuing a lifetime of service, the couple also worked together at the Fort Collins Temple. Marilyn has said, "Our love for the people and the work made it a joy to serve."

Gene is survived by his wife, six sons and 15 grandchildren.

A private family funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Windsor on Monday Nov 23, 2020 followed by burial service which all invited to attend at Lakeside Cemetery in Windsor 32815 County Rd 257.

All are invited to attend the online funeral proceedings using this link:

https://youtu.be/Gft9Ook3k-I




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
