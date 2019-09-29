|
Eugene LaVar Barbezat
Fort Collins - Lieutenant Colonel Eugene LaVar Barbezat of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Eugene was born on September 28, 1936 to Fred Barbezat and Madge Gibbons of St. Johns, Arizona. He was raised in Meridian, Idaho and in Oahu, Hawaii on Red Hill, where he witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Gene spent 3 years in the Army as a field medic in Arizona and Germany before graduating from Brigham Young University in 1963 with a BS in Sociology. After work as a juvenile probation officer in Idaho and Utah, he entered Officer Training at Lowry AFB in Denver and served the next 19 years as an Intelligence Officer in the Air Force. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1985. His assignments included Vietnam, Thailand, Wiesbaden and Stuttgart (Patch Barracks) in Germany; Scott AFB in Illinois, and the Pentagon. His numerous awards included the Defense Meritorious Service medal with 2 Oak Leafs, and the Joint Service and Air Force Commendation Medals. While serving in the military he earned his MA in International Relations from the University of Southern California.
After retirement he worked for Martin Marietta in Littleton, Colorado and later as a contractor for various tech companies. Eventually he settled in Fort Collins with his wife, Karen, where they have lived for the past twenty-five years.
Gene was dedicated to public service his entire life. Aside from his military service he was involved with his church, Veterans organizations-- including VFW Post 1781, leadership and commissioner roles in the Boy Scouts, and as a counselor at Urban Peak in the late 90s.
Gene is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; two children, Michele and Sean; a granddaughter Naia, and two step brothers, Dave and Bill Kindall. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Don Barbezat, two sisters, KeAloha "Kay" Wright and Linda Lesley, his step father Ralph Kindall, and two step brothers. The family would like to express thanks to Gene's medical providers and the staff at The Suites for their respect, kindness, and affection toward Gene over the past 2½ years.
Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on December 5th. For the complete obituary, please visit https://www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Eugene-Barbezat/
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 29, 2019