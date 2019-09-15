Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Windsor United Methodist Church
Eva Gertrude "Trudy, Janney" Martin


1929 - 2019
Eva Gertrude "Trudy, Janney" Martin Obituary
Eva Gertrude "Trudy, Janney" Martin

Aurora, formerly of Windsor - Eva Gertrude Martin, "Trudy Janney", passed away July 28, 2019 at Garden Terrace in Aurora. She was born June 5, 1929 in Noblesville, Indiana to Newell Milton and Elsie (Williams) Fields.

She grew up in Westfield, Indiana where she began to play the violin at age 5. She graduated from Indiana Central College in 1951 with a BA in Music Education, married Robert Janney in 1951 and moved to Cincinnati in 1958. She taught elementary school music in Cincinnati, Ohio; Long Island, New York and at McCurdy School in Espanola, New Mexico from 1973 until 1979. She earned a MA in Music Education from Eastern New Mexico University in 1980 and that year relocated to Windsor, Colorado where she taught elementary music at Tozer and Skyview Elementary schools before retiring in 1996.

On July 28, 1997, Trudy married Warren Pleasant Martin in Greeley.

Trudy played violin in the Greeley Philharmonic and the Chamber Orchestra for many years and was often asked to play special events.

She enjoyed Estes Park, hiking, gardening, singing, playing the violin and piano and had a life-long relationship with music. She could sing and play thousands of songs upon request. She passed on her love of music to countless students and family. She was a great mother and wife who always had a positive outlook on life.

An active member at the Windsor United Methodist Church while living in Windsor. She was a member of PEO and First Congregational UCC for many years, before moving to Aurora to be closer to family.

Survivors include her husband Warren P. Martin of Loveland, son David (Mary Dean) Janney, daughter Diane (Harry) Long, stepsons Michael (Herlinda) and Patrick (Michelle) Martin, step grandchildren Brian Martin, Amanda and Noah Long as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, children Phillip and Pricilla, and her granddaughter, Autumn Helen Long.

A Life Celebration service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Windsor United Methodist Church. Burial will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the "Greeley Chamber Orchestra" or "" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 15, 2019
