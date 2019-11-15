Services
Evelyn Hansen

Evelyn Hansen Obituary
Evelyn Hansen

Fort Collins - Evelyn Margaret Clark Hansen was born on August 9, 1921, at home, Boomer Township, Missouri Valley, Iowa to Francis and Josephine Ryan Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 79 years, Norman Hansen, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a brother, sister-in-law and a brother-in-law.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Following a reception the interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Ft. Collins, CO. 80524. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
