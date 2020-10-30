Evelyn Leona Fish
Loveland - Evelyn Leona Fish 94, of Loveland, CO, passed away on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, at Lemay Health & Rehab facility in Fort Collins.
She was born December 9th, 1925 in Lynch, Nebraska to William and Libby (Soukup) Havranek, Evelyn being one of 5 siblings.
On February 4th, 1947, she married George Kenneth Fish and to this union 3 children were born, Kenny, Colleen & Jan.
Together they ran a dairy and farmed the land for 18 years in Nebraska before moving to Fort Collins, CO in 1965. Evelyn worked hard in her garden and loved her beautiful flowers. Everyone was amazed at her beautiful Hollyhocks of every color that surrounded and took up most of her vegetable garden. She was a wonderful mother that taught her children how important family is and how to love. She was an amazing cook and always insisted that who ever stopped in to visit, needed to stay and have something to eat.
Evelyn so loved her grandchildren and they worshipped the ground she walked on. They have so many great memories of her sense of humor and she loved making them laugh.
Survivors include her children Kenny (Linda) Fish of Middletown, CT, Colleen Russell of Fort Collins, CO, Jan Trump of Brule, Nebraska, sister Irene Moody of Niobrara, Nebraska. Grandchildren Steve, Kimberly, Tye, Libby, Michael, Mary and many nieces and nephews.
Great grandchildren Cameron, Jaden, Eric, Jason, Tanner, Cody, Eloise, Hayley and baby Valerie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George Kenneth Fish. parents, William and Libby Havranek. brothers, Raymond and Leonard Havranek. Sister, Wilma Jean Samuelson. Son-in-law's Kelkie Russell and Tye Trump. granddaughter Carlie Libby Russell. Granddaughter-in-law Tami Sippel. great grandson Shia Sippel.
She was a kind and loving person who had a heart as big as the world. God bless her beautiful soul.
A graveside service will be held 1:00p.m. Monday November 2, 2020 at Loveland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Hospice, Fort Collins, CO. In care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, CO., 80550
