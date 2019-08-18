|
Evelyn "Tudy" Logan
Loveland - Evelyn "Tudy" Logan, 86 of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Evelyn was born on May 16, 1933, in Winner, South Dakota, to Peter Struck and Mary Amos, both deceased.
She was preceded in death by her brother Paul Struck. She is survived by children Deanna (Mark) Contonikolas, Robert Logan, and Mark (Janine) Logan; 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty Chanel, Eileen Hanson, Mary Ann Severin, Marleen Mawhinney and Richard Struck.
Evelyn enjoyed many hours doing crafts projects including: sewing, quilting and crocheting, all of which were given away to those she loved. She also loved to read.
Evelyn donated hundreds of hours in volunteer work.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 18, 2019