Evelyn Mae Frank
Westminster - Evelyn Mae Frank passed away on April 17th 2020 in Westminster, CO from pneumonia, with her three daughters by her side. She was 93 years old.
Evelyn was born in Rochester, NY on December 23, 1926 to her parents Walter and Eva Narrie. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1944 and continued on to Rochester Business Institute. She worked for Atomic Energy Commission as a secretary. It was there that she met the love of her life, Paul B Frank in 1948. They married April 28, 1951. In 1976, she and Paul relocated with Kodak to Ft. Collins, Colorado.
By 1995, Evelyn had been blessed with 15 grandchildren. In 2012, she lost her true love to a tough battle with cancer. She continued to live her life around the family they created together, which was always her favorite thing to do.
She leaves behind her 6 children, Eric (Kelly) Frank, Greg (Karen) Frank, Mark (Melinda) Frank, Marsha (Steve) Rosa, Kristen (Luis) Amoros, and Lisa Frandsen, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her world revolved around her family. She had a feisty spirit and was fiercely loyal to all that she held dear. She always made her home the center for any celebration, constantly filled with love, laughter and witty banter.
So we raise a glass of White Zinfandel and finish a puzzle in memory of the family matriarch until the very end, Evelyn Mae Frank.
