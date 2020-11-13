Evelyn "Lyn" Payne Thor



Fort Collins - Evelyn "Lyn" Payne Thor, 73, of Fort Collins, Colorado, peacefully passed away at home with the support of family and hospice services in the early hours of November 7, 2020. Lyn was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on October 8, 1947 to Ruth Nicholls Payne and Stanley LeBaron Payne. She lived in Ohio, Illinois, and Japan before settling in her adopted home of Colorado in 1973. She was the fifth in the family of six children which also included Dorothy Ann (Radel), Arthur, Gretchen, Nick, and Hiram. She married Gary Lester Thor in Naperville, Illinois, in 1968, and they had two daughters, Darcy Ann Thor and Valerie Jean Thor, both of whom were born in Japan while Gary served in the U.S. Air Force. The daughters now reside in Fort Collins with their families. Lyn is survived by her five siblings, her husband, her two daughters, Valerie's husband Shannon Campbell, and her grandchildren: Tyler and Travis Robinson, and Quinn and Mason Campbell.



Lyn was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 1991 and, after treatment, happily lived cancer-free for twenty-two years until a non-curable recurrence in 2014. She then continued to be vitally active, and, as she put it, "lived with cancer but focused my attention on the things important to me." Important to her were relationships with family and friends, serving the community, healthy living, recreation, and pursuing her many hobbies. Since her retirement in 2000, she was an avid quilter who loved to gift her many quilted creations to friends and family. Camping was a favorite lifelong activity, and, since their retirement, Lyn and Gary camped frequently throughout the U.S. and Canada. Spending time with the grandchildren became a top priority when they started arriving in her life in 2004.



Lyn earned a B.S. in Home Economics from the University of Illinois and a M.S. in Food Science and Human Nutrition from Colorado State University (CSU). She was a Registered Dietician in the American Dietetic Association, and her professional career was spent as Director of the Elderly Nutrition Program for Larimer County, Colorado. While directing the nutrition program, she mentored many student interns in Nutrition and Food Science from CSU. Lyn held several positions in the Northern Colorado Dietetic Association and the Colorado Association of (elderly) Nutrition Services Directors.



Throughout her life, many of Lyn's activities and jobs focused on serving adults and children in need of caring help. She counseled for the Girl Scouts of America in Wisconsin and Taiwan, volunteered with special needs children while living in Japan, was a licensed child day care provider in Boulder, Colorado, worked as a Nutrition Consultant for a Wyoming nursing home, was a Nutrition Education Specialist for the Colorado Department of Health , served with the Larimer County's WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program, was a Nutritionist with the Colorado Migrant Health Program, and volunteered as a Director with the Northern Colorado AIDS project.



Lyn's desire was that a private memorial ceremony be held at a later date, and, in lieu of flowers, family and friends might wish to donate to The Nature Conservancy.









