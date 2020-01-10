|
|
Florence Everett
Fort Collins - Florence Jane Everett, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Florence was born in Loveland, Colorado October 1st, 1928 to Michael and Mary Rothman. She has resided most of her life in either Fort Collins or Loveland. Florence was married for 64 years to Leonard Everett, who preceded her in death in 2011. She graduated from Loveland High School and worked as a registrar for Fort Collins High School for 22 years.
Florence and Leonard enjoyed many years of RV-ing and they were members of the Summer Bummers Good Samaritan Club. After they retired, they spent many happy winters in Arizona. They also volunteered at several local organizations for many years. Florence also loved playing cards and dominos with her friends.
Leonard and Florence have three children; Jack (Reon) Everett, Jim (Sue) Everett, and Cindy (Roger) Garling. They also have seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 15th at Resthaven Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020