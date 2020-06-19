Florence Mullen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Mullen

Fort Collins - Florence Mullen was born May 4th, 1934 and passed June 9th, 2020. She was married to Arthur R. Mullen and was a mother of 5 boys Jack, Art, Scott, Chuck, and Brian. She loved and was loved by 12 grandchildren and 5 daughter-in-laws.

Sweet, loving, kind, Florence loved walking and talking with friends and being involved with family gatherings and events. She will be missed by us all.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved