Florence Mullen
Fort Collins - Florence Mullen was born May 4th, 1934 and passed June 9th, 2020. She was married to Arthur R. Mullen and was a mother of 5 boys Jack, Art, Scott, Chuck, and Brian. She loved and was loved by 12 grandchildren and 5 daughter-in-laws.
Sweet, loving, kind, Florence loved walking and talking with friends and being involved with family gatherings and events. She will be missed by us all.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.