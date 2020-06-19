Florence MullenFort Collins - Florence Mullen was born May 4th, 1934 and passed June 9th, 2020. She was married to Arthur R. Mullen and was a mother of 5 boys Jack, Art, Scott, Chuck, and Brian. She loved and was loved by 12 grandchildren and 5 daughter-in-laws.Sweet, loving, kind, Florence loved walking and talking with friends and being involved with family gatherings and events. She will be missed by us all.