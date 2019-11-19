Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Frances Frank Coskey

Frances Frank Coskey Obituary
Frances Frank Coskey

Livermore - Frances was born on 3/20/23 to Roscoe and Nettie (Clotfelter) Parker in Wagoner, Oklahoma. She passed while living with her daughter (Carole) and son in law (Cobie) near Red Feather Lakes. In 1944 Frances married Wyburn Frank in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1987 she married Leonard Coskey in Miami, Oklahoma and she moved to Stockton, Missouri where they raised cows and started a business Sho-Me In Tours. Frances enjoyed the outdoors, and especially loved the wildlife. She enjoyed cooking, canning, tending to her vegetable garden and cross stitching and had an adventurous spirit.

Frances is preceded in death by her first husband, Wyburn Frank; son, William Frank; second husband, Leonard Coskey. Also survived by her daughter Carole Rose son in law Cobie Garbiso, Erin Rodriguez (Jake), Tiffany Rose (Shawn), and Ryan Rose (Stephani). She had 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

A memorial will be at the Allnutt Funeral Home in Ft Collins on Saturday November 23rd at 2:00 PM. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
