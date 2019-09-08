|
|
Frances June Specht
Windsor - Frances June Specht was born June 6, 1935 to Walter and Rachel Ehrlich and passed away on September 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Lynn Ann Bisnar (son-in-law Mike Bisnar), Vickie Sue Bathauer (son-in-law Larry Bathauer), three grandchildren, Sean, Tiffany and Josh, two sisters, Nicky Monroe and Caroline Margheim, and their husbands Fletcher Monroe and Roland Margheim. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ben, and her sister Florence and brother Gene. Frances and Ben were long time residents in Windsor and she was owner of Fran's Beauty Salon for many years. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ in Windsor. A luncheon at the Church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, CO 80550. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 8, 2019