Frances M. Black
Fort Collins - Frances M. Black, 97, a resident of Fort Collins for nearly half a century and a member of our nation's "Greatest Generation" died Wed., Aug. 19, at Centre Health and Rehab Facility in Fort Collins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave, Fort Collins.
Frances was born Nov. 21, 1922, in Kankakee, IL, the first of three children of Rosella and Ben Kruse. She married Frank Flowers also of Kankakee on May 30, 1943. This was during the height of World War II. Frances attended St. Francis College in Joliet, IL, for two years before contributing her part to the war effort by working in a munitions plant also located in Joliet. Frank meanwhile was a corporal serving as an artillery forward observer in the 30th Division in Europe.
Frank learned of his daughter's birth in May of 1944 while serving in France following D-Day that June. He was severely wounded shortly thereafter and spent nearly a year in various rehabilitation hospitals before being released from the Army in 1945.
After the war, the couple resided in Kankakee where they were active in the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary where Frances was a former president. She also was alternate department hospital chairman for the auxiliary which provided entertainment for veterans at Kankakee State Hospital. She also served in the Gold Mothers group which put on veterans programs at the VA hospital in Dwight, IL.
The couple had three children, all of whom survive: Sandra Stamps (David), of Lynden, WA; Earl William Flowers, Moraga, CA; and Russ Flowers (Jackie) of Larkspur, CO.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Flowers and her second husband Wilburn "Bill" Black as well as by brothers Paul and Jack Kruse.
She is survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Frances and husband Bill Black moved to Fort Collins in 1974 where they owned and operated the One Hour Martinizing dry cleaners on College Avenue for a number of years.
While Bill worked in the back of shop, "Franny" cheerfully greeted customers at the front counter. The couple was known for their professional abilities and over-arching friendliness, even opening their store after hours and on holidays for customers needing a garment for a special occasion such as a wedding.
Frances fell in love with her adopted home of Fort Collins and spent the rest of her life engaged in the religious, civic and business life of the community.
She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served in many capacities such as a Eucharistic minister delivering communion and leading religious services for residents of various senior care facilities in Fort Collins. She was a lector during services in the sanctuary. She also provided transportation to members unable to attend services otherwise.
She was a "Prayer Buddy" for first communicants and led an RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiative for Adults) group sponsoring many new members of St. Joseph's.
Frances, a first rate cook, also prepared meals for parish priests for special occasions.
Perhaps her favorite ministry was volunteering at the Larimer County Jail where she taught a weekly Bible class to inmates for more than 16 years with team member and friend, Vance Williams.
The slightly built, diminutive Frances was undaunted in her service to both male and female inmates of the jail.
Among her other activities in Fort Collins, Frances delivered Meals on Wheels, was a former member and president of Zonta, a professional women's organization, enjoyed weekly bridge club events and had many friends at the Fort Collins Senior Center where she engaged in a vigorous workout program into her 90s. Frances was also active in the Lady Elks and Moose organizations of Fort Collins.
She loved to entertain in her home. She was particularly known for her large annual New Year's Eve parties for one set of friends and then her follow-up New Year's Day parties for a different group of friends.
Frances lived a long and fruitful life and was an outstanding example of the hard-working, friendly and involved generation of Americans that endured the Great Depression, fought and won World War II and labored earnestly for the improvement of others and our nation in the years following the war.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Catholic Charities.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com
.