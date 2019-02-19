|
Francis John Yockey, "Frank"
Ft. Collins - Francis John Yockey, "Frank" died peacefully the morning of February 10, 2019 at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Mantel Cell Lymphoma.
Frank was born on August 25, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan at the Henry Ford Hospital. Frank attended and graduated from the University of Michigan where he earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering. While attending college, Frank met and married Barbara Choate. They were married on April 24, 1964 in Ann Arbor Michigan.
After graduation, Frank and Barbara moved to California where Frank started his long-term career with Hewlett Packard. Frank and Barbara immediately welcomed two boys, John and Robert, into their family. In 1971, Frank then relocated to Loveland, Colorado. After moving to Loveland, Frank and Barbara added a girl, Mary, to their young family. Frank and Barbara raised their children with love, encouragement and support. Frank's children remember Frank best as an excellent provider and consistent father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Frank continued to work at Hewlett Packard for a total of 34 years. He had a variety of assignments at Hewlett Packard including R&D, marketing, customer satisfaction and facility management. Frank dedicated his entire career to Hewlett Packard and was able to retire in 2000.
Unfortunately, Frank's wife, Barbara passed away in 1995 after a four year struggle with ovarian cancer. Barbara's passing was difficult time for the entire family, however, Frank knew that life still had more in store for him. Shortly after Barbara's passing, Frank met Joanne Snyder and they felt an immediate connection. After a whirlwind romance, Frank and Joanne were married on July 12, 1996 in Golden, CO and they began a new and beautiful life together. Their fondest memories were traveling the country and world together, especially if their travel involved a train.
Besides trains and railroads, Frank's other interests included photography, camping and computers. Frank enjoyed supporting his community through volunteer work at the Loveland Visitor Center and McKee Medical Center. Frank enjoyed welcoming, meeting and assisting folks as they came in. Frank was also a longtime member of Saint John's Catholic Church and was a devoted man to his faith.
Frank is survived by his wife, Joanne Yockey of Loveland, CO; children/extended children, John and Sherri Yockey of Ft. Collins, CO, Rob and Shannon Yockey of Ft. Collins, CO, Mary and Ed Rust of Loveland CO, Julie and Johnny Juvera of Plano,Texas, James Brown of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Katelyn and Stephen Yockey of Ft. Collins, CO, Logan and Hannah Rust of Loveland, CO, Amanda, Laila and Sintjia Yockey of Ft. Collins, CO, Amanda Brown of Boulder, CO, Jackson and Josie Juvera of Plano, TX. Frank is preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Yockey; wife, Barbara Yockey of Loveland, CO; parents, Irene Yockey and Frank Yockey of Loveland Colorado; and son, Jonathon Brown of Dutch Harbor, AK.
A viewing will be held at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A reception will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Frank's life. Cremation will take place after the service.
In lieu of donations, Frank requested that condolences be sent through the Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home website at www.kibbeyfishburn.com, to honor, love, support and celebrate his family and his life.
