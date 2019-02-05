|
|
Frank A. Barela
Fort Collins - Frank Anthony Barela peacefully went to meet Our Savior on February 2, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Frank was born November 21, 1938 to Manuel and Mary Barela in Fort Collins, Colorado.
He graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1957 and enlisted in the Army shortly after.
Frank married Priscilla Aragon, on November 14, 1964 after completing Barber School. Together they had three children, Carrie, Scott and Leslie.
Frank and Priscilla were very active in their home church, Holy Family Catholic Church. He retired as a barber in his own barbershop, Frank's Barber Shop on Lemay Ave. Frank was well known for his haircuts, double or nothing dice, jokes, and loyalty to the Colorado State Rams. In Honor of Frank's Love for the CSU Rams, please wear Ram attire or green and gold to his services.
Frank was a Life Member of the Fort Collins Elks Lodge #804.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mary Barela; his father and mother in law, Martin and Louise Aragon.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Barela; three children, Carrie (Andre L.) Johnson, Scott (Mary) Barela, and Leslie Barela; and seven grandchildren, and seven siblings.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00pm, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Collins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside Service with Military Honors will immediately follow in Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins. Reception to follow at Fort Collins Elks Lodge.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to the Fort Collins Elks Lodge #804. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2019