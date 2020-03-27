Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lummie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank David Lummie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank David Lummie Obituary
Frank David Lummie

Fort Collins - Frank David Lummie, 62, of Fort Collins, CO passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He is survived by his three children Katherine (Brett Strehlow) Lummie of Philadelphia, PA, Elizabeth (Joseph) Kramer of Fort Collins, CO and David Lummie of Boonton, NJ; grandchildren Amelia, Miles and Wyatt; brother Michael Lummie of Fort Collins, CO and niece Sarah Lummie of Littleton, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Audrey Collette Lummie and Edward Lummie.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -