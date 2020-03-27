|
Frank David Lummie
Fort Collins - Frank David Lummie, 62, of Fort Collins, CO passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
He is survived by his three children Katherine (Brett Strehlow) Lummie of Philadelphia, PA, Elizabeth (Joseph) Kramer of Fort Collins, CO and David Lummie of Boonton, NJ; grandchildren Amelia, Miles and Wyatt; brother Michael Lummie of Fort Collins, CO and niece Sarah Lummie of Littleton, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Audrey Collette Lummie and Edward Lummie.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020