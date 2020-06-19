Frank Fiermonte
Frank Fiermonte

Fort Collins - Ft. Collins — Frank Fiermonte,94, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Pathways Hospice Care

Center in Loveland, Colorado.

He leaves his wife of 72 years, Rose (Grosso) Fiermonte; his son, Francis Raphael Fiermonte of

Oceanside, California; his daughter, Jeanne Morris of San Marcos, California; and his daughter,

Denise Pozvek of Ft. Collins, Colorado

Born on tax-day 1926 in Mt. Vernon, New York, Frank went to touch the green, green grass of

home on June 2, 2020. He proudly served in WWII in the Army under General Patton and was

always ready to tell a story about his time in the tank in Germany. Upon retirement, after many

years in southern Connecticut, he called Ft. Collins, Colorado home. Frank loved classic movies,

vintage cars, listening to music, and a good Italian meal.

There were many times when he was grumpy, yet just as much of the time he was a funny,

loving and great father to his children. He knew the answers to almost every question when

asked. He not only taught his kids how to be good and honest people, he taught them about life,

things you don't learn in a textbook and encouraged them to pursue their goals however

unorthodox they were, he believed in them when others didn't. He wiped away many tears, got

angry when his children were mistreated and showed his love with many caring actions. He set

an example of how a man loves his wife and family through devotion. He shared so many

moments of joy, love and laughter.

Frank always found peace and solace while tending to the lawn, shrubs and trees on his property.

He prized himself on owning older automobiles and maintaining them in an impeccable

condition. He enjoyed the Colorado landscape and scenery and was fond of visiting the Estes

park area. He enjoyed hearing about the travels of his children and always smiled during their

visits. The stories and vignettes he shared about his early life and especially his World War Two

experiences often drew the attention of the listener. Though his physical presence will be missed,

his memory will live on.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Pathways Hospice, who provided

compassionate care.

Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to leave condolences or memories of Frank.




Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
