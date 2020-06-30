Fred Hopkins



Fredrick William Hopkins III, 63, passed away, October 28, 2019 at his home in Crossville, Tennessee. His love ones by his side after losing his battle with cancer.



He was born, April 1, 1956 in Mount Clemens Michigan, raised in Buffalo, New York and settled in Fort Collins, Colorado which he called home for over 40 years.



Fred served in the United States Army, 25th Infantry. He was a member of the American Legion, George Beach Post #4 in Fort Collins. He was the general manager of "Showbiz Pizza" / "Chuck-E-Cheese" for over 15 years. As his ventures continued they took him to Colorado State Universary - LAR Division.



Fred's big goal in retirement life was to spend time with his Sons and his Grandchildren, camping, fishing and enjoying the outdoor life. Let's not forget he was a "Harley Man" and how much he loved to ride with his wife Karen, the wind blowing in that big mustache and the freedom of the road. He was nicknamed "The Breeze". Fred was a kindhearted man and had a grin that will be missed by all that knew him.



Freddie (family name) is survivied by: His wife: Karen of Crossville, TN. His Sons: Eric of Fort Collins, CO., Jason (wife Cristin) of San Diego, CA., Chad (wife Jenn) of Crossville, TN.



His 7 Grandchildren: Kaden, Kael, Eric, Kayala, Kolton, Aibhilin and Malachi. His Brothers: Dennis Anderson of Fort Collins, CO and Randy Anderson of Buffalo, New York.



And as Freddie would say to his Family..... " Never Give Up"



The family would like to invite friends to an "Open House" Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the: American Legion, 2124 N US Hwy 287, Fort Collins, CO 80524









