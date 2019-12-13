Services
Frederick Gilbert Merrill Iii


1930 - 2019
Frederick Gilbert Merrill III

Stevensville, MT - Frederick Gilbert Merrill III (Gil) 2/13/1930 - 11/20/2019 was born in Cleveland, OH and passed away in Stevensville, Montana. He is preceded in death by his mother Genevieve Nockin Merrill, father Frederick Gilbert Merrill II, and beloved wife of 62 years Margareth Madsen Merrill.

Surviving are 5 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Daughters are: Wendy Fiedler(Hans), Caroline Yonker(Rich), Laura Merrill(Janine), Susanne Eck(Randy), Diane Dahm(Scott), grandchildren Kevin(Samantha) and Scott (Kate)Fiedler, Carl(Sigalit) and Joseph(Colby) Yonker, Jennifer and Brian Eck, Drew, Noah, Sam and Sarah Dahm, and great grandchild Roi Yonker.

Gil raised his family in Fort Collins, CO and in 1969 was appointed head of the Radiology Department at Poudre Valley Hospital. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, specializing in Atomic Warfare. A competitive bridge player, Gil achieved Ruby Life Master status.

Contributions may be made to: The Poudre Landmarks Foundation in Fort Collins, CO and in Memphis, TN. A full obituary can be read at www.whitesettfuneralhome.com, in Stevensville, MT.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
