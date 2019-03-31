|
|
Frederick Mills, Jr.
Fort Collins - On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Frederick H. Mills, Jr., WWII Vet and Illustrator, passed away at the age of 97. Fred was born on March 6, 1922 in Providence, Rhode Island to Frederick H. Mills, Sr. who owned the Mills Coffee Roasting Co. and Madeleine Holland Mills. Fred graduated from Hope High School in Providence, and attended the Rhode Island School of Design on a full scholarship. Right after Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the United States Army, 100th Division, MP Platoon, and was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. While on Christmas leave from Fort Bragg, Fred met the love of his life, Mabel, the sister of his best army buddy Joe Myatt. Later in the war, he landed in Marseilles and fought his way through France and Germany. After his release from the Army, Fred moved to Jackson, Tennessee, and was married to Mabel Myatt. He began his career in advertising as a graphic artist in Jackson, then moved to Meridian, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee. After his retirement, he moved to Sun City West, AZ. and Ft. Collins, CO, where he spent time with his grandson and enjoyed painting landscapes with oil and watercolors. Throughout his life, Fred was deeply committed to community engagement through mentoring, mission work, and volunteering with a number of organizations, including Habitat for Humanity. Fred was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins. For years after his retirement, he combined his quick wit, artistic talent, and vivid imagination to write and illustrate a satirical family newspaper known as the Gillette Gazette. In addition to his love of art, Fred was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel; sister, Elaine Mills; brother, Donald Mills; daughters, Anne Dolph, Shirley Ellsworth, and Mary Baumont; two granddaughters, one grandson, and one great granddaughter.
Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity for their Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief fund. https://www.habitat.org/us-pr/san-juan/puerto-rico-hfh-pr
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 31, 2019