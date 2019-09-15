Services
Services

Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
7755 Greenstone Trail
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
1940 - 2019
Freta Edwards Obituary
Freta Edwards

Windsor - Freta Mae Edwards of Windsor, Colorado passed away at home peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, surrounded by family at her side. Freta was preceded in death by her brother Hubert Ryals (Iris), brother Herbert Ryals and sister Florence Griffin (Ellis). She is survived by her husband Kenneth La Van Edwards, son Robert Allen Edwards of Denver, CO, daughter Janet Lynn Andersen (Steve) of Kersey, CO, and daughter Carol Ann Viney (Kevin) of Fort Collins, CO, granddaughter Natoshia Murray of Greeley, CO, grandson Wyatt Murray of Windsor, CO, granddaughter Miranda Cruz of Windsor, CO, great-grandson David Henson of Greeley, CO and many other family and friends.

Freta was born in Ludowici, Georgia on April 6, 1940, and always considered herself a true 'Georgia peach'. When she was 19, she joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in Southern California where she met and married her husband of 59 years, Ken. Later they would relocate to Colorado where they lived happily for the last 49 years.

Freta enjoyed attending Church and Bible study, was a lover of the outdoors and sunshine, enjoyed long rides viewing wildlife, loved spending time during the day watching wild birds and rabbits in her yard, an avid coin collector and a lover of music.

Funeral services will be held for Freta at 10:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, Colorado with Interment afterward at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 15, 2019
