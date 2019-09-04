Resources
More Obituaries for G. Lindberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Willard Lindberg


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. Willard Lindberg Obituary
G. Willard Lindberg

Lombard, IL - (1924 - 2019) G. Willard "Will" Lindberg, 95, of Lombard, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. A private memorial service will be held, the date and location still to be determined. At this time, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Will's name to Visit Colorado - Colorado Welcome Center at Ft. Collins, 3745 E. Prospect Road, Ft. Collins, CO 80525; or, to the U.S.S. Hornet Museum P.O. Box 460, Alameda, CA 94501. Additional biographical information on Will is available at findagrave.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.