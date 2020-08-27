Gail Elizabeth Woods



Cranston - Gail Elizabeth (Erickson) Woods died peacefully early in the morning on August 8, 2020 having lived and shared a very full life. She was born on December 15, 1932 in Cranston, Rhode Island to Albert Marcellus Erickson and Grace Evans (Doherty) Erickson.



After graduating from Cranston High School, while living and working at the school for the deaf she attended Pembroke College, where she met her life partner, Porter Stevens Woods. Two weeks after she graduated the two were married on June 12, 1954.



They immediately traveled across country to Salem, Oregon where she took a position as a program coordinator with the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) while Porter studied teaching and English at the University of Oregon. Once he finished the degree the couple moved to Portland, OR where she took a similar position at that YWCA. In Portland, Timothy and Katherine were born.



In 1961 the family traveled by VW bug back to the East Coast, where Porter earned a doctorate at the Yale School of Drama. During these years, Gail supported the family as the Assistant Director of the New Haven YWCA. Living in graduate student housing was an international experience. For Gail, this began what would become a lifelong commitment to people from around the world - welcoming and assisting them however she could. Amid all this activity, Constance was born.



In 1965, the family moved to Middlebury, Vermont and later to Grinnell, Iowa. Gail's concern for others led to "Monday night at the Woodses" -- for college students far from home, especially international students. Their dinner table was the destination for hours of sharing and conversation.



In 1970 Porter was hired by CSU in Fort Collins, and Gail's new adventures began. She became involved with the International Friends Program—and the Friday Afternoon Club (FAC). These programs for welcoming international students were full of delicious meals, engaging stories, and afforded life-long relationships. She also pursued a master in Sociology. The people and the material (except statistics) were exciting and invigorating for her.



In Fort Collins, Gail became heavily involved in volunteer work. In 1978 the City hired her as the first Volunteer Program Coordinator. She promoted the benefits of volunteerism in the community. She successfully wrote a grant to establish Senior Alternatives in Transportation (SAINT), a program with volunteer drivers helping older adults get around since 1984. Last year, SAINT provided 30,000 rides.



Beginning in 1980 she and Porter began to fulfill their dream of international travel. The Fall Semester-At-Sea program took them from California and around the world. In each country, they met up with friends who previously shared meals in their dining room in the US. They moved to Taiwan for a year-long Fulbright Fellowship in 1984, where Gail continued her volunteer work with the Taipei YWCA.



Gail spent many decades as an integral member of the Fort Collins community. In addition to her work welcoming CSU students from around the world, she also supported the homeless and precariously housed at New Bridges and the Homelessness Prevention Initiative (now Neighbor to Neighbor), and older adults (the Foundation on Aging for Larimer County, SAINT).



Gail was thankful for family and friends from Rhode Island to Oregon and California, Colorado to Taiwan, and cities around the world, especially those friendships started in Fort Collins-- from the CSU Theatre and Sociology departments, and the International Center, those at City of Fort Collins, Plymouth Congregational Church; and neighbors at Terry Lake, Warren Lake, Park Lane Towers, and Columbine West. Special thanks to the CNAs, nurses, and staff at Columbine West and to Marge Arellano who provided companionship to Gail and Porter.



Gail's husband Porter preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her sister Lois McDonald (partner Michael Burlingame), Mystic, CT; and brother David Erickson (wife Susan), Nokomis, FL; children: Timothy Woods (Amy), Aberdeen, SD, Katherine Woods (Christopher Koziol), Ft. Collins, CO, and Constance Woods (Wakin Chau), Taipei, Taiwan; and six grandchildren: Andrew Chau, Taipei; Peter Koziol, Seattle WA; Alison Koziol, Frisco, CO; Anya Chau, Denver, CO; Patrick Woods, St. Paul, MN; and Eric Woods, Arvada, CO.



The family has decided to postpone an in-person memorial service until mid-2021 or upon resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations may be made to: The Roy Mongelli Fund, CSU International Student and Scholar Services; Neighbor to Neighbor or the Porter S. Woods Memorial Scholarship Endowment, CSU College of Liberal Arts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store