Gail Gene Wares
Fort Collins - Gail Wares passed away at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab on May 19, 2020.
Gail is survived by his wife Char and children, Karen Evans (Dave), Jackie McDavitt, Sharon Schmidt (Roger), Jack Wares (Cindy), Bill Thompson, Christy Harris (Terry), Colleen Stuart (Jim),
Connie Henderson (Randy), Craig Dewalt (Janette), Brenda Groves (Terry), 24 grandchildren and
32 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Gail was born in LaPlata, Missouri on August 3, 1925. He graduated from LaPlata High School. Gail was an outstanding baseball player during his school years and upon graduation was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals to play for their team. He was unable to pursue his dream of professional baseball as he was drafted into the Army in 1945. After an honorable discharge he returned to LaPlata, Missouri. Gail moved to Fort Collins in 1950. He continued playing baseball with a local league in Fort Collins and also began training as a calf roper. He worked for several Fort Collins car dealerships and later opened Wares Auto Sales. After closing his dealership, Gail was able to devote more time to his love of horses and roping while working as a ranch caretaker for many years. He participated in calf roping and team roping at rodeos throughout Colorado including the National Western Stock Show. In August 2013 he was recognized as the oldest active team roper at 88 years young. In May 2018 Gail traveled to Washington DC on the Honor Flight of Northern Colorado as a veteran of World War II and visited our national memorials built in honor of our military veterans.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Phoenix Home Care and Centre Avenue Health and Rehab for their kindness and caring support during Gail's last days. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
At Gail's request no services will be held. In his honor please make charitable contributions in his name to Phoenix Home Care in Loveland, Colorado or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.