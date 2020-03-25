|
|
Garrett Clayton Schwerin
Fort Collins - Garrett Clayton Schwerin, born January 20th, 1992, returned to the Lord on March 18th, 2020.
He is remembered for his goofy sense of humor, his love for his family, his passion for the Denver Broncos, his incredible work ethic, and most of all his big heart!
He is survived by his mother Barbara, father Clayton, brother Michael, sister-in-law Selam, and nephew Marcus.
Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Thursday, March 26 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins (please note the visitation will be in increments of 15 minute intervals with 7 people).
Funeral Service will be private for family at 11:00am Friday, March 27 and livestreamed at www.redeemerconnect.com. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, 1900 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins at 12:15 Friday, March 27.
Garrett's family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made in his name to either Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado https://biglittlecolorado.org/in-memory-of-garrett-schwerin/ or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/ .
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020