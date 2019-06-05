|
Gary Kershaw
Fort Collins - Gary (Kersh) Kershaw, 69, passed away on May 28, 2019 at home in hospice care, surrounded by his loved ones.
Kersh was born in Broomall, PA to Russ and Mary Kershaw. He had fond memories of his childhood with his sister Carol, brother Dave, and many life-long friends. After high school graduation, he attended Lehigh University, Penn State, and continued his grad school of forestry at CSU. He soon fell in love with Fort Collins and never left.
He started working at Fort Collins Nursery after graduation, gaining lots of experience and friends. In 1991, he started his own business, Fort Collins Landscaping. His landscaping skills won many awards and recognitions. He is remembered as a perfectionist, with integrity and a kind, compassionate spirit. His laugh and smile will forever be in our memories.
He loved sports, tailgating with his family and friends for CSU football games, Broncos, Colorado Eagles, and the Rockies. He was a balloon pilot, carriage driving competitor, bird watcher, fisherman, boater, and he loved discovering the back roads of America in his RV.
His hobbies kept him busy too - riding his 1970 Shovelhead Harley, restoring his 1930's one-ton Dodge truck, woodworking, welding, gardening at home, and annual trips to NE to watch the crane migration.
Kersh was preceded in death by his father, Russ and mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Jolene; children, Vincent (Leah) Kershaw of Fort Collins; Roxanne Kershaw of Menomonie, WI; stepchildren, Matt (Courtney) Hansen, Amy (Dave) Bruning; step-grandchildren, Allison and Daynarae; brother, Dave (Joan) Kershaw; sister, Carol (Geege) Ostroff, of Santa Barbara, CA.
A celebration of his life will be held 5:00-7:00 pm, June 27th at the Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue, Fort Collins, CO. Please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek / Butterfly House. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.
"Do something green today"
Published in The Coloradoan from June 5 to June 9, 2019