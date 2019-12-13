Resources
Gary Lee Benson

Gary Lee Benson Obituary
Fort Collins - Gary Benson, 72, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully with his sons by his side, on December 6, 2019 in Windsor, Colorado.

Gary was born in Rochester, Minnesota to Clifford & Lenora (Jensen) Benson on September 13, 1947.

Gary served proudly in the United States Marine Corp. He was a true icon in the billiard world. Gary was the founder and owner of High Country Promotions. He also owned and operated bars in MN, CO, and Nevada.

Gary is survived by his sons, Shannon (Janice) & Corey (Allen) Benson; grandchild, Addison Benson-Rathbun; brothers, Jim (Charlene) & Lee Benson; stepmother, Janette Benson; and a large loving extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jean Hunt.

An inurnment will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:15am at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236.

A Celebration of Life will follow at Match Ups Pool Hall & Grill at 625 S. Mason Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado, at 4:00pm.

To leave condolences with Gary's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
