Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview cemetery
Gary Lee Fencl


1941 - 2019
Gary Lee Fencl

Littleton - On Saturday, October 6, 2018, Gary Lee Fencl, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Gary was born on August 6, 1941 in Salem, OR. He attended school in Dodge City, Kansas. He joined the Air Force out of high school and was honorably discharged after 6 years of service. During that time, he married the love of his life, Lowella, on June 16, 1962. They moved around a little before finally settling and raising their family in Littleton, Colorado.

Gary worked hard to provide for his family. While working full time, he received an Associates of Arts degree from Arapahoe Community College and a Bachelors of Science degree in Business from the University of Colorado. Gary worked with computers in their early days for many different companies including Honeywell and Great Western Sugar Company. He later started his own business selling computer mainframe equipment for Sperry Univac. In 1996, Gary and Lowella moved to Fort Collins, CO. While living there, Gary worked at Colorado State University and taught computer classes at Front Range Community College. In retirement, they moved to Blue Springs, MO, to be closer to grandkids. Gary was an avid stamp and coin collector, and enjoyed golfing, gardening, staying active, and attending his grandchildren's events, both in and out of state. He recently climbed Spencer Mountain near Eldora, CO. Gary adored his cocker spaniel, Lady, and took her for daily walks.

Gary will be lovingly remembered as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to all. He is predeceased by his parents, Franklin and Ann (Prediger) Fencl; brother, Duane Fencl and his grandson Michael. He is survived by his children, Curtis (Angela), Greg (Dani Flores), Brian (Tracey), Deidra (Chris); his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Vicky Kuhar; and sister-in-law, Anne Fencl.

Gary will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife Lowella on Thursday, July 11th at 10AM at the Grandview cemetery.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 10 to July 14, 2019
