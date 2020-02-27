|
Gary Wayne Troudt
Fairhope, AL - Gary Wayne Troudt, age 73, a resident of Fairhope, AL, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Gary graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1964. After deciding college life just wasn't for him, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during Vietnam. Gary worked for Xerox in a variety of positions and locales until he retired. Having never fully "retired", Gary then worked for Bass Pro Shops in Florida and Fairhope talking with folks about boats. Gary's faith was a mainstay in his life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairhope, where he served on the men's prayer group. Gary was never one to be idle and enjoyed a variety of activities such as swimming, water sports, fishing, hiking, cooking and his pups. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Vikki L. Troudt of Fairhope, sons M. Paul Chavis (Kerri) of Tallahassee, FL and R. Bryan Dorsett of Fairhope, grandson Ryker Layton Chavis, sister Kathie Troudt Riley (Rob) of Loveland, CO, and niece Katelyn Riley Sanchez and nephew Justin Cooper Riley. Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother Albert and Florence Troudt. Gary had innumerable friends he considered family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Fairhope, 300 S Section Street, Fairhope, AL 36532. Cards may be sent to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or to an organization of your choice.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020