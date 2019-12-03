Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Windsor, CO
George Breniman


1927 - 2019
George Breniman Obituary
George Breniman

George Breniman died December 1st 2019. He was born in June 1927, the son of Carl and Dorothy Breniman. He was raised on a farm north of Windsor. He graduated Windsor High School, and received a bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry and a masters in Animal Nutrition from Colorado State University and a Ph.D., in Animal Nutrition from the University of Illinois. He spent two years in the Army Medical Corps. He taught agriculture and worked in a laboratory analyzing feed.

In 1958 he married Alice Timpe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, and is survived by son Eric and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Walker Breniman; and granddaughter, Scarlett Breniman and son-in-law, Brayden Warn.

A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Windsor, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to the "First Christian Church of Winsor" in Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634.

Condolences may be left for the family at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
