|
|
George I. Slone
August 4, 1922 - January 16, 2020
George Ivan Slone passed in Omaha, Nebraska, January 16th after a short illness. He was born in Ericson, Nebraska, and spent his childhood on the family farm near there with his parents and six siblings.
He attended a one-room grade school in Wheeler County and Bartlett High School where he excelled in track. After High School, he attended Nebraska Wesleyan and, at age 20, left Wesleyan and enlisted in the Army. He was assigned to the 66th Infantry Division, serving in France and received two combat infantry medals and the Bronze Star.
Following WW II, he returned to Lincoln, completing a bachelors and master's degree in education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After graduation he taught and coached at several high schools before becoming a public-school superintendent for the remainder of his career at schools around Nebraska.
He met the love of his life, Betty Hutchison, his wife for over 70 years, when they were both young teachers in Duncan, Nebraska. They have shared a very long life together, full of friends and family.
An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, he had a particular love for fishing, hunting, golfing, and camping, which he shared with his family. He was also an accomplished bowler and horseshoe thrower and competed nationally in Senior Olympic events after retiring.
A big-time University of Nebraska-Lincoln sports fan, he was particularly fond of the football and volleyball teams. He loved his Huskers.
George was preceded in death by father, John Robert Slone; mother, Lola Maude Slone; sister, Jeanette Ericson; sister, Audrey Reid; sister, Zella Harvey; brother, John Slone; brother, Keith Slone; and brother, Tom Slone.
He is Survived by wife, Betty J. Slone; children: Donald Slone and wife, Linda Slone, Robert Slone and wife, Terri Slone, Bryan Slone and wife Leslie Slone, and Gregg Slone and wife Susan Slone; grandchildren: Tamara Slone, Marc Slone, Jordan Slone, Steven Slone, Lauryn Slone, Damon Landreth, Brittany Dorr, Ryan Slone and Tyler Slone; and four great-grandchildren.
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE: Tuesday, January 21st, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Tuesday, January 21, Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the University of Nebraska Foundation or George I Slone Fellowship in Education Fund.
Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020