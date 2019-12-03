|
|
George Soule
Fort Collins - George Soulé of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019.
Born in 1931 to Laura and Eugene Soulé in Chicago, IL, George graduated from Loyola Academy High School in 1948. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Marquette University - Milwaukee, WI In 1952. At Marquette, George began his lifelong membership in Triangle fraternity.
After graduation, George joined American Motors - Kenosha, WI. This was followed by 2 years in the Army at the U.S. Army Chemical Center - Edgewood, MD. While serving, he was elected President of the SPP (Scientific and Professional Personnel). After discharge from the Army, he joined Ex-Cell-O Corporation's Machine Tool Division - Detroit, MI and completed his MBA at the University of Detroit night school. In 1959, he was transferred to Minneapolis, MN and opened a sales office for Ex-Cell-O.
While in Minnesota George met and later married Sally Miller in 1964.
He was transferred again to Des Plaines, IL, becoming Sales Manager at Synchro-Start Products. While there, he joined and became President and Director of the Des Plaines Lions Club.
Another move took him to Arlington Heights, IL where Sally and he raised their two sons. He joined Kiwi Coders Corporation as Sales Manager. During this time, George was active in the PMMI (Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute) and served as a Director.
Once their children were grown, George and Sally moved to the Glenmore Country Club - Keswick, VA in 1998. George started George Packaging LLC, selling packaging machines and marking equipment. Sally and George relocated to Fort Collins in 2006 where he continued his company.
George loved talking with people and will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and story-telling. He could often be found enjoying a beer and making friends at Zwei Brewing in Fort Collins. He also kept busy playing golf and bridge.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sally and brother Eugene. He is survived by his sons Craig and Brian, granddaughter Olivia, sister Loretta (Jay) Fuller, and sister-in-law Rose Soulé.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 6 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 5450 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins with a reception immediately following in Seton Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Larimer County Food Bank or Catholic Charities Fort Collins Homeless Shelter.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019