|
|
George William Beardslee
Fort Collins - After an arduous battle with Sepsis for 3 ½ years, Bill, 73, died at home with his wife and daughter by his side on February 1st. Born February 13, 1946 in New Berlin, New York, "Bill" as he was known, was the youngest of three children born to Frances Catherine Smith and Francis Dwight Beardslee. Raised on the Beardslee Homestead, Bill graduated New Berlin High School and completed his undergraduate degree at State University of New York, Plattsburgh. He met his wife of 52 years, Nancy Quinn at Plattsburgh. Married in 1968, he convinced his bride to move to the "Wild West", Denver, in 1969. Bill was briefly a history teacher at Centennial High School before entering law school at the University of Denver. They moved to Ft. Collins in 1972 where Bill would practice law for 44 years. The couple had two children, William Quinn and Rebecca Ann. Bill's passions were traveling, history, scuba diving, reading and spending time with his family. Bill wrote over 150 history columns for the New Berlin Gazette. Bill and his family joked that on his gravestone would be "whatever can be done, can be overdone."
Bill is predeceased by his beloved son William (1971-2015).
He lovingly leaves behind his wife, Nancy, daughter, Rebecca, sisters, Ann Marie Beardslee Lorenzen, Barbara Estelle Beardslee Dundas and daughter-in-law, Meredith McEvoy. Bill also leaves behind his treasured grandchildren, Fiona Catherine Beardslee; Nathan Quinn Beardslee; Luke William Grabler and Henry Jackson Grabler.
Family and friends are relieved that Bill is no longer suffering.
Memorial gifts may be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525 or www.pathways-care.org.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 3 PM followed by a reception at Allnutt Funeral Services, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020