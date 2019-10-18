|
Georgia Ann Ross
Fort Collins - Georgia Ross, 84, of Fort Collins passed on to her next journey on September 10, 2019. Georgia was born on September 26, 1934 in Chamberlain South Dakota to George W. Palmer and Ann Palmer. She was the middle child between two boys. She grew up in Chamberlain and Deadwood South Dakota. She graduated from Deadwood High School as Valedictorian in 1952. She received a degree in Medical Transcription from University of South Dakota. Directly Georgia began her career at Fort Mead Veteran Hospital in Sturgis South Dakota. She met the handsome love of her life Theodore (Ted) Dwayne Ross and they married in 1956 and resided in the Black Hills of S.D. where they gave birth to their first of two children, Gary D. Ross in Deadwood SD in 1957.
She and Ted moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1963 where their daughter, Melany A. Gadbois joined the team in 1969. Georgia and Ted loved to travel. She visited many countries and late in life was known to say "the only state I have not been in is Wisconsin." Georgia was very active in many clubs, sports leagues, etc., in Fort Collins. She loved to golf and enjoyed touring many parts of the country with her fun loving bowling buddies. She enjoyed all games -playing bridge and trips to Blackhawk CO included.
She worked for many years at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins as a Medical Records Transcriptionist.
Georgia will be remembered for her quick wit, her ability to fire up a room with her laugh and one of the brightest most infectious smiles to ever grace the planet.
Georgia is survived by her son Gary Ross and wife Leslie of Fort Collins and daughter Melany Gadbois of Spokane, WA. She was the beloved grandmother to 6 grandchildren; Andy and wife Christina Ross of Windsor CO, Carly Ross of Fort Collins, David and wife Sarah Ross of Fort Collins, Ross Flieger of Spokane WA, Dakota Whitney of Phoenix AZ and Lauren Bledsoe of Seattle WA. And 5 great-grandchildren and loved by numerous nephews and nieces. The family would like to give special thanks to the team at Windriver Place, Spokane and her special care expert Tricia Bracey for the extraordinary care provided and the compassion with smiles.
Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held 11:00am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate your thoughtfulness towards a couple organizations important to Georgia - Humane Society of Larimer County CO and the local .
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019