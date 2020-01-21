|
|
Georgia Sakas
Dubuque, IA - Former Fort Collins resident, Georgia Sakas passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa where she resided since 2007. She was born on September 8, 1926 to Peter and Helen Retsinas in Rockford, Illinois and was the fourth of six children in a close-knit Greek family.
Georgia was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and performed during her childhood, as well as in her years at Cornell College where she received her Bachelor's degree in Music. In 1952, she married Basil Sakas and together raised two children, Lisa and Peter. The family moved to Loveland, CO in 1963 and in 1968 put down roots in Fort Collins.
Georgia and Basil were 40+ year members of FCCC. Realizing early on "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em", she learned to play golf and loved it, playing in the ladies 9- and 18-hole leagues for many years. They also enjoyed playing together and with family and friends in retirement.
Georgia was a devoted wife, mother and YiaYia (grandmother) and enjoyed caring for her family in many ways. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her pies and Greek pastries which she shared with friends and neighbors, especially at the holidays. She loved to delight the kids with her creative costumes and pranks at Halloween and her over-the-top light displays at Christmas...and no one ever left without a warm hug.
She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, her humor and her warmth and love of people. She was down to earth and never knew a stranger.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wolkin (Doug) of Parker, CO; her son,
Dr. Peter (Ginger) Sakas of Dubuque, Iowa; her grandchildren, Sydnee Sakas and Elly Ahr (Artie) of Dubuque; Avery Hadzi (Jean), Michael Sakas, Ben Sakas and Zane Wolkin all of Colorado; two great-grandsons, Arthur and Wilder Ahr of Dubuque. In addition, she is survived by her sisters-in-law, Nora Retsinas of Tucson, AZ and Elsie Sigalos of Chicago, Il and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil in 2006. She will be interred with her husband in Guttenberg, Iowa and a family celebration of life will take place later this year.
Online condolences for Georgia's family may be shared at
www.tristatecremationcenter.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020