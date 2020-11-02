1/1
Georgine Bush
Georgine Bush

Fort Collins - Georgine was born on 17 December 1926 to Herbert Bush and Almeda (Koch) Bush in Denver, Colorado. Georgine passed away peacefully of natural causes on 26 October 2020 in the company of her daughter, Leslie Coats and son, Chris Burns. Georgine loved God, family, friends, flowers, community, hiking in the mountains, nature, and travel. She was especially proud to be a Colorado native. She touched so many lives with her grace, love and selflessness.

Georgine worked in the floral industry for over 70 years as a designer, teacher at CSU, guest lecturer and wedding consultant. She graduated from both Principia College and Colorado University with BA degrees.

She had a great love for community and actively volunteered at The Prin Club, The Lincoln Center, Ft Collins Symphony, PEO, Reading Aloud to Children which is devoted to raising literacy for children, Tri Delta sorority, Serious Thinkers, CSU Women's Association and many others.

The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to: The First Church of Christ, Scientists, Boston, MA or Principia College in Elsah, IL.

Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
