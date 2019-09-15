Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Samaritan
508 Trilby
Ft. Collins, CO
Resources
Gerald I. Finke

Gerald I. Finke Obituary
Gerald I. Finke

Fort Collins - Gerald l. Finke, 95, of Ft. Collins, CO was born in Sutton, NE. He was a Ford mechanic before working at and retiring from Public Service Co. of Colorado. Gerald ("Jerry") enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, fixing things and the family dog.

Gerald and Lois Engleman were married on Nov. 19, 1942. They had 70 years of married life together and are survived by 3 children: Nancy Marston of St. Louis, MO, Richard Finke of Ft. Collins, CO, and Trudy Finke, of Boulder, CO. They have 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his brother, Dean Finke; and his parents, Otto and Marie Finke.

A life celebration will be held at Good Samaritan 508 Trilby in Ft. Collins, CO at 1 PM on Sat., Sept 21, 2019 with reception to follow. Burial will be at Mountain View cemetery in Boulder, CO. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes.

Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
