|
|
Gerald "Jerry" James Stremel
Fort Collins - Gerald "Jerry" James Stremel - There are only three dates that really matter. The day I was born, July 29, 1937; the day I was ordained, May 25, 1963; and the day I ascended, August 23, 2019. The most important things in my life in the order of their importance: The priesthood is dearer to me than life, put your trust in the saving power of God, and I needed brokenness's to have wholeness. My Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins. If you want to know about me, attend my Funeral Service, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. and hear my Eulogy, "A Man in Chains." A Lunch Reception will follow the service in the Allnutt Drake Reception Center. My Inurnment will take place at the Carpenter Cemetery, in Carpenter, Wyoming. And don't forget, we must simply love in order to create a climate in which the Holy Spirit can do the impossible! If you can't make it, I will see you later. - Fin
Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019