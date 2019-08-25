Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Stremel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald James "Jerry" Stremel


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald James "Jerry" Stremel Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" James Stremel

Fort Collins - Gerald "Jerry" James Stremel - There are only three dates that really matter. The day I was born, July 29, 1937; the day I was ordained, May 25, 1963; and the day I ascended, August 23, 2019. The most important things in my life in the order of their importance: The priesthood is dearer to me than life, put your trust in the saving power of God, and I needed brokenness's to have wholeness. My Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins. If you want to know about me, attend my Funeral Service, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. and hear my Eulogy, "A Man in Chains." A Lunch Reception will follow the service in the Allnutt Drake Reception Center. My Inurnment will take place at the Carpenter Cemetery, in Carpenter, Wyoming. And don't forget, we must simply love in order to create a climate in which the Holy Spirit can do the impossible! If you can't make it, I will see you later. - Fin

Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now