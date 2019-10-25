|
Gerald "Jerry" Schilling
Fort Collins - Gerald D Schilling, 83, passed away peacefully on October 20th 2019. He was born December 7, 1935 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Frederick & Katie Schilling. He graduated from Timnath High School in 1955. In 1956 he married his high school sweetheart LaNor Phillips in September 1956. Their daughter Kim was born in 1962 and their son Kelly was born in 1968.
Jerry enlisted in the Navy in 1958. He and LaNor lived in Long Beach, California until 1962 when he was honorably discharged from the Navy. They moved back to Colorado and he worked for Vern's Tile & Linoleum. Later Jerry & Larry Paul were partners in the auto salvage business. Jerry went on his own as owner of SOS Auto Glass until his retirement.
Jerry was the "Jack of all trades", very good at everything, and the "Master" of Family. Everything he did was family driven. Whether it is as a coach or spectator, he was there for school functions, 4-H functions, sports events, and graduations for his kids and grandkids. Together he and mom made sure we were well rounded and shared their love for baseball, softball, football, basketball, karate, golf, bowling, racing (stock car and drag), hunting, fishing, camping, exploring in a dune buggy, snowmobiling, and yes, love to polka dance. Jerry never liked the spotlight, but he certainly beamed when his kids and grandkids were. Jerry's family was his world as was he theirs.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, LaNor, daughter, Kim Schilling (Trevor Duke), grandson Steven of Temecula CA; son, Kelly (Jennie), grandchildren Bailey, Ashley, and Brittney of Fort Collins, CO; brother, Walter of San Marcos, CA; sister-in-law, Lois Schilling of Fort Collins, CO, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other beloved friends and relatives.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Edwin, Vernon and Stanley Schilling.
Memorial/Celebration of Life will be 10am, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Larimer County 4-H Livestock Judging Team in care of Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019