1/1
Geraldine "Gerry" Bahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" Bahl

Fort Collins - Geraldine "Gerry" Bahl passed away peacefully on the evening of August 12th, 2020. She was born in Chatfield, MN on April 28th, 1928 and lived a full and active 92 years of life. While working as a nurse in Morris, MN, she met Orville, her husband for 62 years. They were married in 1948, had two daughters and lived in Holloway, MN. She loved being a nurse and had a long career at the hospital in Appleton, MN. Gerry enjoyed numerous close relationships with friends and relatives while living in Minnesota. After moving to Fort Collins, she still managed to keep up with her friends in Minnesota and had a talent for keeping in touch with people that were so far away. When Gerry and Orville moved to Fort Collins in the early 1980s after Orville retired, they were lucky to move into a wonderful neighborhood, where they made great new friends. She always had a special place in her heart for her neighbors' children and grandchildren.Always a nurse, Gerry was a caregiver at home for many years for her mother, Evelyn, and then for Orville before he passed away in 2010. Fiercely independent, Gerry was able to live alone and took great pride in taking care of her house and yard all by herself, with a little help from her devoted neighbors and friends. Preceding her in death is husband Orville Bahl. She is survived by her daughters Susan Hendricksen, Sheila Bahl (Robert Hagen), grandson Christopher Phillips (Emma Spencer), granddaughter Chelsea Heizer (James) and great-granddaughters Aleena and Arilyn Heizer and many cherished friends. She will be inurned with Orville at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in MN. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved