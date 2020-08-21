Geraldine "Gerry" Bahl
Fort Collins - Geraldine "Gerry" Bahl passed away peacefully on the evening of August 12th, 2020. She was born in Chatfield, MN on April 28th, 1928 and lived a full and active 92 years of life. While working as a nurse in Morris, MN, she met Orville, her husband for 62 years. They were married in 1948, had two daughters and lived in Holloway, MN. She loved being a nurse and had a long career at the hospital in Appleton, MN. Gerry enjoyed numerous close relationships with friends and relatives while living in Minnesota. After moving to Fort Collins, she still managed to keep up with her friends in Minnesota and had a talent for keeping in touch with people that were so far away. When Gerry and Orville moved to Fort Collins in the early 1980s after Orville retired, they were lucky to move into a wonderful neighborhood, where they made great new friends. She always had a special place in her heart for her neighbors' children and grandchildren.Always a nurse, Gerry was a caregiver at home for many years for her mother, Evelyn, and then for Orville before he passed away in 2010. Fiercely independent, Gerry was able to live alone and took great pride in taking care of her house and yard all by herself, with a little help from her devoted neighbors and friends. Preceding her in death is husband Orville Bahl. She is survived by her daughters Susan Hendricksen, Sheila Bahl (Robert Hagen), grandson Christopher Phillips (Emma Spencer), granddaughter Chelsea Heizer (James) and great-granddaughters Aleena and Arilyn Heizer and many cherished friends. She will be inurned with Orville at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in MN. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com
