Geraldine Cunningham
Fort Collins - Geraldine Lucille Cunningham (nee Walker) passed away on Nov 6, 2019 at age 99 years and 9 months. Her passing was peaceful, and her daughter Elizabeth was at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Preston L. Cunningham, her daughter Bonnie Kay Gray (nee Nimmo), her grandson Michael Jay Rhoadarmer, and her great-granddaughter Shauna Rae Rhoadarmer. She is survived by three children: Charlotte Ray Rhoadarmer (nee Nimmo) of Yukon, OK, Russell L. Wolz of Richmond, VA, and Elizabeth F. Gow (nee Wolz) of Ft. Collins, CO; six grandchildren: Teresa Elizabeth Brito (nee Novak) of Cheyenne, WY, E. Gene Ammerman of Boise, ID, Jaynell Ray Rhoadarmer and Thomas A. Rhoadarmer of Yukon, OK, and Russell W. Wolz and Julian G. Wolz of Richmond, VA; and great-grandchildren Erica Brito, Brittany Brito, and Elisa Brito of Cheyenne, WY, and Katelyn Rhoadarmer, Justin S. Rhoadarmer and Austin J. Rhoadarmer of Yukon, OK. and several great-great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019